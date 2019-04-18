Philip Morris Earnings: PM Stock Ticks Lower Following Q1 Report

Philip Morris earnings for the first quarter of the year have PM stock dipping lower on Thursday.

Philip Morris (NYSE: PM ) reported revenue of $6.75 billion for the first quarter of 2019. This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $6.90 billion reported in the same period of the year prior. However, this does have it beating Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $6.74 billion for the quarter, but that didn’t keep PM stock from dropping.

The Philip Morris earnings report for the first quarter of the year also has earnings per share coming in at $1.09. This is up from its earnings per share of $1.00 from the first quarter of 2018. It also comes in above analysts’ earnings per share estimate of 97 cents for the period, but PM stock is still down on Thursday.

Net income reported in the Philip Morris earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $1.35 billion. This is down from the company’s net income of $1.56 billion reported during the same time last year.

Philip Morris earnings for the first quarter of the year also include operating income of $2.05 billion. The company’s operating income from the first quarter of the previous year was $2.43 billion.

All of this is good news for Philip Morris. So why is PM stock slipping today? The drop may have to do with proposals to increase the smoking age in several states. These proposals come as the government considers ways to reduce teen vaping numbers.

PM stock was down slightly as of noon Thursday.

