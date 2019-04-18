Pinterest IPO: 13 Things for Investors to Know

The Pinterest IPO is underway and it comes with good news for investors in the stock.

Here are a few things for investors to know about the Pinterest IPO.

The company’s stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “PINS.”

Pinterest

The Pinterest IPO has it selling 75 million shares of its stock.

This gives the company a valuation of $10 billion.

There also an option for an additional 11.25 million shares that underwriters of the IPO can purchase.

The $19 price is better than its initial plans to launch its shares in the IPO between $15 and $17.

However, it does still value the company less than the last round of private funding.

The last private funding for the social media company gave it a value of $12.30 billion.

The Pinterest IPO starts today and will be running through April 23, 2019.

PINS stock opened today at $23.60, which is 24% above its price for the IPO.

The lead joint book-running managers for the offering are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities and Allen & Company.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Credit Suisse Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets. are also serving as book-running managers for the IPO.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, UBS Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are co-managers of the IPO.

PINS stock was up 26% as of Thursday afternoon.

