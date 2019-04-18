Welcome

Pinterest IPO: 13 Things for Investors to Know

Shares are priced at $19 each

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

The Pinterest IPO is underway and it comes with good news for investors in the stock.

Pinterest IPO: 13 Things for Investors to KnowHere are a few things for investors to know about the Pinterest IPO.

  • The company’s stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “PINS.”
  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) started its IPO off with shares trading at $19 each.
  • The Pinterest IPO has it selling 75 million shares of its stock.
  • This gives the company a valuation of $10 billion.
  • There also an option for an additional 11.25 million shares that underwriters of the IPO can purchase.
  • The $19 price is better than its initial plans to launch its shares in the IPO between $15 and $17.
  • However, it does still value the company less than the last round of private funding.
  • The last private funding for the social media company gave it a value of $12.30 billion.
  • The Pinterest IPO starts today and will be running through April 23, 2019.
  • PINS stock opened today at $23.60, which is 24% above its price for the IPO.
  • The lead joint book-running managers for the offering are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities and Allen & Company.
  • BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Credit Suisse Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets. are also serving as book-running managers for the IPO.
  • Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, UBS Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are co-managers of the IPO.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Pinterest IPO.

PINS stock was up 26% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

