Pinterest IPO: 12 Things for Investors to Know

Pinterest IPO details are starting to appear as the company prepares for the event.

Here’s what we know so far about the Pinterest IPO.

The IPO will have Pinterest offering 75 million shares of its Class A common stock.

Pinterest is targeting between $15 per share and $17 per share for its Class A stock in the IPO.

This will have the total value of the Pinterest IPO ranging from $1.125 billion and $1.275 billion.

The underwriters for the IPO will also have the option to purchase an additional 11.25 million shares of PINS stock.

Lead underwriters for the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Allen & Company.

Other underwriters for the IPO include BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets.

Robert W. Baird & Co., UBS Securities and Wells Fargo are acting as co-managers for the IPO.

The IPO will have the company listing its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “PINS.”

Pinterest also notes that each share of its Class A stock will be worth one vote.

There will also be Class B shares of its stock that will belong to members of the company.

These shares will be worth 20 votes each and will be convertible to Class A shares at any time.

Following the IPO, Class B shares will control 99.2% of voting power at Pinterest.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Pinterest IPO.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.