Restaurant Brands International Earnings: QSR Stock Sinks on Q1 EPS Miss

Restaurant Brands International earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have QSR stock falling on Monday.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR ) starts off its earnings report for the first quarter of the year with earnings per share of 55 cents. This is a drop from the company’s earnings per share of 66 cents from the same time in 2018. It was also bad news for QSR stock by missing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 56 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Restaurant Brands International earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $246 million. This is down from the restaurant company’s net income of $279 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

The Restaurant Brands International earnings report for the first quarter of the year also includes operating income of $434 million. That’s up from the owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s operating income of $421 million reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

Restaurant Brands International earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have revenue coming in at $1.27 billion. This is better than the company’s revenue of $1.25 billion reported during the same time last year. It also comes in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.15 billion for the period, but couldn’t keep QQSR stock from dropping today.

QSR stock was down 1% as of Monday afternoon, but is up 29% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.