Shopify Earnings: SHOP Stock Soars on Q1 Topper

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) earnings for the first quarter of 2019 start with earnings per share of 9 cents. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of 4 cents from the first quarter of 2018. It was also great news for SHOP stock by beating out Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 5 cents for the period.

The Shopify earnings report for the first quarter of the year includes a net loss of $24.15 million. This is a wider net loss than the $15.90 million reported by the company during the same period of the year prior.

Operating loss reported in the Shopify earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $35.79 million. The company’s operating loss from the first quarter of the previous year was $20.33 million.

Shopify earnings for the first quarter of the year also have it bringing in revenue of $320.48 million. That’s an increase over the online retailer’s revenue of $214.34 million reported in the same time last year. It was also a boon to SHOP stock by coming in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $309.92 million for the quarter.

The most recent Shopify earnings report also includes its outlook for 2019. The company is expecting revenue for the year to range from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $1.49 billion for the full year of 2019.

SHOP stock was up 8% as of noon Tuesday.

