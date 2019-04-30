Welcome

Shopify Earnings: SHOP Stock Soars on Q1 Topper

SHOP beat EPS and revenue estimates for Q1

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Shopify earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have SHOP stock on its way up Tuesday.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) earnings for the first quarter of 2019 start with earnings per share of 9 cents. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of 4 cents from the first quarter of 2018. It was also great news for SHOP stock by beating out Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 5 cents for the period.

The Shopify earnings report for the first quarter of the year includes a net loss of $24.15 million. This is a wider net loss than the $15.90 million reported by the company during the same period of the year prior.

Operating loss reported in the Shopify earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $35.79 million. The company’s operating loss from the first quarter of the previous year was $20.33 million.

Shopify earnings for the first quarter of the year also have it bringing in revenue of $320.48 million. That’s an increase over the online retailer’s revenue of $214.34 million reported in the same time last year. It was also a boon to SHOP stock by coming in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $309.92 million for the quarter.

The most recent Shopify earnings report also includes its outlook for 2019. The company is expecting revenue for the year to range from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $1.49 billion for the full year of 2019.

SHOP stock was up 8% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

