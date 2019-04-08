It’s been a good start to the week for Snap (NYSE: SNAP ) as the tech giant rolled out the Snapchat Android update on Monday, which should help Android device owners enjoy the app to the same extent as iOS users.

The Los Angeles, Calif.-based business completed the new version of the app, which it developed from the ground up starting early in 2018. It was necessary for the company to rebuild the app as it initially tried to patch the issues of the old app, eventually coming to the realization that this strategy was not working out.

The user interface and navigation of Snapchat should remain the same, but Android users may notice that the app is faster and it has less lags and bugs than the previous version. The new app considers a number of factors, including how much the Android world differs from iOS as there is more variety in the hardware that uses the former platform when compared to the latter.

This device diversity is especially true when taking into account cameras and processors, as different mobile devices have different functionalities and capabilities. Snap said that moving forward, updating Snapchat for Android should be easier and faster than before, with new features being released as quickly as iOS ones, or maybe even faster.

SNAP stock was up about 3.6% during regular trading hours on Monday thanks to the update. Shares then retraced a touch, falling close to 0.2% after hours.