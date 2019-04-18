Welcome

T-Mobile Banking: 10 Things to Know About the New App

A test pilot of the program has been around since November

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced last year that the company was entering the banking space with a new app, and everyone will now have access to it.

T-Mobile BankingHere are 10 things to know about “T-Mobile Money:”

  • The service is an app that consumers can access without having to be a wireless subscriber with the carrier, which the company is rolling out as it expands into the finance space.
  • You can open a T-Mobile Money account through a mobile app or in person at a company store.
  • Such an account will include no monthly fees, overdraft fees or other common charges levied out by most banks.
  • BankMobile is making the banking program in a partnership with the carrier–the former is a division of Customers Bankcorp, which is a Pennsylvania-based bank with roughly $10 billion of assets.
  • T-Mobile Money first launched as a pilot program in November for a limited number of users, available as a mobile banking app for Android and iOS users.
  • In its initial test launch, the carrier did not market the product aggressively. Now, it is doing so as it is advertising it online and in its retail stores.
  • In addition to not having the usual banking fees, the carrier’s checking account offering includes above-market interest rates, as it pays customers 4% interest per year on amounts of up to $3,000 for T-mobile wireless customers who deposit into their account at least $200 per month.
  • Other customers and amounts over $3,000 get 1% interest.
  • T-Mobile director of marketing for financial services Tiffany Minor says the goal is to expand the carrier’s reach beyond the wireless space, and there is a growing amount of dissatisfaction in the banking space at the moment.
  • The company has become the fastest-growing wireless carrier in the last six years, but market saturation has pushed it to try something new.

TMUS stock is up 1.5% on Friday.

