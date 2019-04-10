T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced the release date of its new home TV service, which is called TVision Home.
Here are nine things you need to know about it:
- The service is a rebranding of its Layer3 TV, which is a business T-Mobile bought in 2017.
- The carrier said on its website that the service will first be tested in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, L.A., NYC, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C. metro, and Longmont, CO, which are areas Layer3 had been serving.
- T-Mobile TVision will set you back $100 per month for over 150 channels (and over 275 channels with the full service), minus a $9.99 per month discount that applies to customers of the carrier, which everyone will initially have access to.
- The service’s channels includes regional sports, local news stations, as well as other traditional pay TV options.
- T-Mobile TVision Home will be rolled out April 14th, 2019.
- The service will include 400 hours of HD DVR and you can record multiple programs at the same time.
- It will also have voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, 4K content, access to Nest security cameras and more than 35,000 on-demand movies and TV shows.
- Users can set up their profiles, personalize home screens and access their own DVR recordings without any overlap from other household members.
- T-Mobile TVision Home is also offering social media content through the TV, including Facebook photos and videos, as well as your Twitter feed.
TMUS stock is up about 0.9% on Wednesday following the news.