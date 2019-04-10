T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) announced the release date of its new home TV service, which is called TVision Home.

Here are nine things you need to know about it:

The service is a rebranding of its Layer3 TV, which is a business T-Mobile bought in 2017.

The carrier said on its website that the service will first be tested in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, L.A., NYC, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C. metro, and Longmont, CO, which are areas Layer3 had been serving.

T-Mobile TVision will set you back $100 per month for over 150 channels (and over 275 channels with the full service), minus a $9.99 per month discount that applies to customers of the carrier, which everyone will initially have access to.

The service’s channels includes regional sports, local news stations, as well as other traditional pay TV options.

T-Mobile TVision Home will be rolled out April 14th, 2019.

The service will include 400 hours of HD DVR and you can record multiple programs at the same time.

It will also have voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, 4K content, access to Nest security cameras and more than 35,000 on-demand movies and TV shows.

Users can set up their profiles, personalize home screens and access their own DVR recordings without any overlap from other household members.

T-Mobile TVision Home is also offering social media content through the TV, including Facebook photos and videos, as well as your Twitter feed.

TMUS stock is up about 0.9% on Wednesday following the news.