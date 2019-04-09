There are plenty of Tax Day freebies you can take advantage of this coming April 15.
Here are eight places you can get free stuff next week on Monday:
- Boston Market: For $10.40, you can get a meal with a half chicken, two sides, corn bread and a regular fountain beverage drink. The deal is available from April 10-15 at restaurants and online for delivery.
- Bruegger’s Bagels: Get 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40 from April 10-15.
- California Tortilla: Free chips and queso with any Tax Day purchase when you say “1040.”
- Cicis: Get $4.15 adult buffets on Tax Day when you buy a large drink.
- Firehouse Subs: Go to this location for a free medium sub when you buy a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink on April 15-17 with a coupon you can print out or show on a phone.
- Hardee’s: This burger joint is giving away free sausage biscuits from 7 to 10 a.m. on Tax Day at participating locations. Say “made from scratch” to get one, and you can get one per customer while supplies last, excluding taxes.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Here you can get a buy-one-get-one free entree at locations around the country on Tax Day if you mention it’s Tax Day.
- White Castle: Any order in a White Castle on Tax Day will be 15% off with a coupon that will be available on social media and sent to email subscribers.