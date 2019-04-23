TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day Tuesday, yielding mostly positive results as the company’s earnings were in line with what Wall Street called for in its consensus estimate, while revenue also met analysts’ guidance, yet AMTD stock declined slightly after hours.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based business said that for its second quarter of its fiscal 2019, it brought in a profit of $499 million, which was roughly 89 cents on a per-share basis. When adjusted for amortization costs, the company said it brought in earnings of 93 cents per share.

The figure was in line when compared with what Wall Street called for from TD Ameritrade in its consensus estimate. The average estimate of seven analysts who were surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of roughly 93 cents per share.

The online brokerage business added that its revenue for its first quarter of 2019 was $1.45 billion. Meanwhile, its revenue net of interest expense came in at $1.45 billion, which also missed analysts’ projections. Four analysts who were polled by Zacks predicted TD Ameritrade would bring in sales of $1.46 billion.

AMTD stock is down roughly 0.3% after the bell Tuesday following the company’s quarterly earnings report, which included revenue that was in line with what Wall Street called for, while earnings were also right on the mark. Shares had been gaining about 1.1% during regular trading hours as the company was preparing itself to report for its latest period.