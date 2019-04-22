Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Autonomy Investor Day 2019 was designed to kick off today at 11 a.m., sharing information on the company’s self-driving vehicle technology to investors.

Source: Tesla

Here are seven things to know about the event, which didn’t start until a half an hour later:

The Tesla Autonomy Investor Day 2019 took place at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California and Autopilot was dicussed.

“Tesla is making significant progress in the development of its autonomous driving software and hardware, including our FSD computer, which is currently in production and which will enable full-self driving via future over-the-air software updates,” the company said when it announced the event.

Those who attended received Tesla badges with sequential numbers, likely designed for test rides of the company’s full self-driving functionality.

CEO Elon Musk and Pete Bannon, vice president of Autopilot engineering, took the stage. Bannon discussed the new Tesla chip for the Autopilot software.

He added that safety is of the utmost importance for the company. “Any part of this could fail and the car will keep driving,” Musk added. “The probability of this computer failing is substantially lower than someone losing consciousness.”

The software can authenticate that any code it runs has been authenticated by the company as genuine, per Bannon.

The new Tesla chip has neural network actuators that can process 2100 frames per second of incoming imagery from cars with constantly running cameras, Bannon said. This amounts to about 2.5 billion pixels per second.

TSLA stock fell 3.9% on Monday, then gained 0.2% after hours.