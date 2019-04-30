Twilio (NYSE: TWLO ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results late on Monday, bringing in a profit that was stronger than what analysts called for, while its revenue also impressed, playing a role in lifting TWLO stock more than 2% after hours.

The cloud communications business, based out of the Bay Area in California, said that for its first quarter of 2019, it brought in a net loss of $36.5 million, or 35 cents per share. This figure was roughly 54% wider than the company’s loss from the same period in 2018, when it lost $23.7 million, or 25 cents per share.

Twilio added that, on an adjusted basis when considering stock-based compensation and other items, it amassed earnings of 5 cents per share. Analysts were calling for the business to bring in adjusted earnings of roughly a penny per share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

The company also raked in sales of $233.1 million, which is roughly 80.6% higher than the organization’s revenue from the same period in 2018, when it gained $129.1 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate called for Twilio to bring in revenue of $223.7 million, according to data posted by FactSet

For its second quarter of 2019, analysts predict an adjusted profit of 2 cents per share and sales of $253 million, while Twilio calls for adjusted earnings of 2 cents to 3 cents per share, as well as revenue in the range of $262 million to $265 million.

TWLO stock is up roughly 2.3% after the bell today as the company’s earnings were stronger than what analysts called for. Shares had been up 0.9% during regular trading Tuesday for Twilio ahead of the company’s results.