Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) is seeking to transform its stores into one-stop locations for patients to get all their healthcare needs taken care of as the company is opening doctor offices in some of its stores.

The pharmacy and retail business said it will be testing the concept of having primary care physicians in its locations, with the test beginning in some of its Houston stores as part of a partnership with VillageMD, according to an announcement from both companies on Wednesday.

The organizations said that VillageMD will operate primary care clinics in five Walgreens stores, working with social workers, nurses and Walgreens pharmacists. These offices will be 2,500 square feet in size and they will be inside the Walgreens stores, albeit with a different storefront, as well as a door connecting two spaces.

In their statement, the companies added that these new clinics will be different from Walgreens’ current walk-in clinics, as the latter are designed to treat people with acute conditions such as the flue. The new clinics will have primary care doctors’ offices, allowing patients to do anything from getting their annual physical to getting a reference to see a specialist.

“Patients are looking for primary care, and it’s something our system is really in need of is more access to high-quality primary care,” said Dr. Patrick Carroll, Walgreens’ chief medical officer.

WBA stock is up about 0.1% on Wednesday.