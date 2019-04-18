Easter 2019 is only a few days away, which begs the question–what’s closed on Good Friday?

Tomorrow is Friday, April 19, which marks the Christian holiday before Easter known as Good Friday, honoring the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. The Balitmore Catechism says the day’s name comes from the fact that Jesus “showed His great love for man, and purchased him for every blessing.”

On Good Friday, the stock market will shutter its doors as it is a holiday for the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, as well as other major U.S. markets. They will all be closed on Friday, March 30.

However, most major banks are expected to be open tomorrow, with the branches of these banks expected to have normal customer hours. When it comes to schools, it’s a case-by-case situation as Good Friday likely means that schools will have the day off if they go to Catholic schools, and possibly other religious institutions as well.

Most public schools around the country will be open on Good Friday, although there are plenty of exceptions, including a number of big cities. These includes Boston, Chicago, Denver, Miami and New York City (although, many of these schools are closed on the day due to spring recess at times).

Not all government offices will shutter their doors on Good Friday since the day is not a federal holiday, meaning that most will actually be open with normal hours.