When markets have large selloffs and are making new lows, I always like to check out the list of stocks that are making new highs. I do this to find new investment opportunities because I believe that if these stocks perform well in bad markets, they will probably do even better when the markets eventually turn around and are rising.

Don’t let the “fake news” financial media scare you with their gloom and doom reporting. There is always a bull market somewhere!

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA ) is first one my list. Besides having a really cool name, they make really cool products. This company is in the 3D sonar business.

It is considered a defense company because they sell a lot of their products to the military. There is no doubt that they are developing some top secret technology for the Navy. Over the past year it is up about 375% and traded at a new all-time new high this month.

Biosig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM ) also traded at an all-time high this month. The company makes medical devices that improve electrocardiograms. This company actually losses money.

It lost about $17 million last year and about $13 million in the year before. I actually looked at the financials going back to 2014 and they have lost money every year since then.

Despite the losses some investors clearly think that they will have more profitable prospects in the future. The price of the stock has doubled in price since November and made a new high in May.

Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS ) has also lost money every year since 2014 but investors don’t seem to care. They must believe that the future prospects for profitability outweigh the current actual losses.

Over the past year it has appreciated by about 140%. This company provides data analytics to the healthcare industry and this could explain the reason for the optimism.

Data analytics and healthcare are two of the fasting growing industry and Catasys is involved in both of them.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG ) develops software for critical event management. In other words, if something bad happens to a company’s computer infrastructure, such as being hacked, their product helps companies deal with it.

This company also losses money. In 2016 it lost 68 cents per share, in 2017 it lost 70 cents per share and last year the losses were significantly worse at $1.63 per share.

It appears to be headed in the wrong direction but investors don’t seem to care. The stock price has appreciated by about 60% over the past year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH ) is a biotechnology company that develops products for the medical marijuana markets. This company is widely followed by Wall Street and has significant institutional investors backing it.

Yesterday, Oppenheimer upgraded it to an “outperform” rating and they raised their target price from $191 to $227. The prices of the shares are up about 80% since November and it traded at an all-time high in May.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII ) rents things like furniture, electronics, appliances, computers and smartphones. They have retail stores throughout the country.

The company has faced some controversy over the years because they charge very high interest rates and their customers are typically lower income earners. Investors apparently do not have an issue with this. The stock price has risen about %160 over the past year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI ) designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices. They are considered by some to be the market leader in electrotherapy pain management.

This type of treatment is an alternative to opioids. Maybe this could help to end the terrible opioid epidemic that is happening across the country.

The market capitalization is only $223 million so it would be considered by most to be a small cap or microcap company. Only two Wall Street firms follow this company and they each have buy ratings on it. The price of the company’s stock has doubled since August.

As of this writing, Mark Putrino did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.