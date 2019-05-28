Advanced Micro Devices News: AMD Stock Shoots Higher on Ryzen 3000 Buzz

Advanced Micro Devices news about the company preparing to launch its new Ryzen 3000 chips has AMD stock up on Tuesday.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) announced the new line of processors during a keynote event over the Memorial Day weekend. During the event, the company revealed when customers will be able to get their hands on the new PC parts.

All of the new processors from the Advanced Micro Devices news release will be coming out on July 7, 2019. They are as follows.

Ryzen 9 3900X CPU — This new 12-core processor will cost customers $499.

Ryzen 7 3800X CPU — This is an eight-core processor from AMD that will cost $399.

Ryzen 7 3700X CPU — The 3700X is another eight-core processor that will cost a total of $329.

Ryzen 5 3600X CPU — This is a six-core processor that customers will have to pay $250 for.

Ryzen 5 3600 CPU — This is another six-core processor that customers will spend $199 to purchase.

So what exactly is is about this new line of Ryzen processors that has AMD stock on the rise Tuesday? This is the company’s first line of 7nm chips. These better chips introduce processors with much better performance than previous versions, which were 12-nm chips.

The Advanced Micro Devices news about the Ryzen line moving to 7nm chips also gives the company a major boost over rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ). Intel is still focusing on 10nm chips and won’t have 7nm chips ready until 2021. This gives AMD a major lead over its competitor.

AMD stock was up 11% and INTC stock was down 2% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.