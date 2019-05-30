Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Adding Express Transit Pay for London

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new feature for Pay. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Pay London: A new feature is likely coming to Apple Pay users in London, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is working on a Pay Express Transit feature. This would allow users of Pay to use the service when paying for their fare. The feature would reportedly work without the need to unlock the device. This would make it quicker for users to move through lines and get to their trains. The rumors says that this feature will release in the next few months.

Music App: New details suggest that support for Apple Music is coming to more devices in Canada, AppleInsider notes. The rumor says that the company will be releasing the app for Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) line of Echo smartspeakers in the country. It also says that support will come for Fire devices in Canada as well. This information comes from a recent listing for a new Echo device.

MacBook Pro Battery: A recent video shows a MacBook Pro battery smoking and catching fire, reports 9to5Mac. The owner of the laptop claims that the event took place during normal use of the device. The fire was bad enough that it set off the person’s smoke alarms and also did some damage to their floors. AAPL is reportedly investigating the incident.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.