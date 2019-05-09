Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Case Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an iPhone 11 case leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 11 Case: A new case leak may give us an idea at what the iPhone 11 will look like, reports BGR. This new case leak shows off two clear cases. One is for the iPhone 11 and the other the iPhone 11 Max. These cases are similar in appearance and only differ in size. One major change over previous cases is a square hole in the back. This is for the triple-lens camera that the iPhone 11 line may ship with. It also includes a new design for the mute button, which is also likely to change.

AR Eye: A new patent for Apple gives more ideas as to what it could do with AR or VR headsets, reports AppleInsider. The patent describes how the headsets would be able to determine which of the user’s eyes is the dominant one with just a few simple tests. This could allow the device to better track the person’s eyes based on this information. It could also name both eyes as dominate if they are close in strength.

Original iPod: Anyone wanting to get their hands on a sealed original iPod can try their luck, reports MacRumors. One of the very original iPods from Apple is now up for bidding online. The device comes in its original packaging and is still sealed. The owner of the device has it up on eBay with a starting price of nearly $20,000.

