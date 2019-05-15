Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11R Colors Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 11R colors. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 11R: A new leak claims to show off colors for the upcoming iPhone 11R, reports BGR. The leaks shows broken pieces of colored glass. It claims that there are colors that will show with the iPhone 11R. Among the colors are yellow, white black, green and lavender. There’s no red option in this leak, but others sources claim that it will be a color option for the iPhone 11R.

iOS 12.4 Beta: The first beta for iOS 12.4 is now available to download, MacRumors notes. This beta is currently only available for developers. However, a public version is likely to launch in the near future. The features in this new beta are still unknown. However, it may include some details about the Apple Card before it launches sometime this summer.

iPhone 6s: Apple is putting the spotlight back on the iPhone 6s, reports AppleInsider. Why is the tech company focusing on a years-old smartphone? The company is selling the iPhone 6s in India and now it is promoting the fact that it is made in the country. AAPL has bee making the iPhone 6s in India since last year, but is only now advertising that fact. This is likely to do with the Indian government’s push for devices to be made in the country.

