Wednesday Apple Rumors: Mac Music and TV App Screenshots Leak

Music & TV: Some new images may reveal what the upcoming Music and TV apps for Mac will look like, reports MacRumors. According to the source, these are legitimate screenshots and aren’t mock-ups or concepts. The apps have an appearance to them that is akin to iTunes. Each of the apps also contain different categories. This includes separating media in the TV app by TV Shows, Movies and more.

iPhone 11 Bluetooth: It looks like the iPhone 11 might be bringing a new Bluetooth feature with it, BGR notes. This rumor claims that the tech company is going to introduce dual Bluetooth audio for the device. This will allow owners of the iPhone 11 to send audio from the smartphone to two different Bluetooth devices. An example of this would be a pair of Bluetooth headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

Texture App: It’s the end for Texture as the app finally shuts down for good, reports 9to5Mac. The closing of the Texture app comes after Apple launched its own News+ app. Texture was previously bought by the tech company, but it didn’t last long before the News+ app came around. Anyone attempting to use Texture is now advised to make their way over to News+.

