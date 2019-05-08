Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone XR May Feature Dual-Lens Camera

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the camera situation for the 2019 iPhone XR. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone XR: A new render leak for the 2019 iPhone XR reveals some interesting details about its camera, reports MacRumors. These renders show a device that is sporting a dual-lens camera on the rear. This is an increase over the single-lens camera on the current iPhone XR. This dual-lens camera is also sitting in a square camera bump. This gives it a similar appearance to render leaks for the iPhone 11, which will also likely use the same type of camera bump.

AirPods 3: A new rumor claims that Apple may continue to sell second-gen AirPods after the next generation is out, AppleInsider notes. According to this rumor, the tech company will make a major redesign to AirPods with the third generation. However, it will keep selling the AirPods 2, which share their design with the first generation of AirPods, after the third generation releases.

Iceland: It’s now possible for owners of AAPL devices to use Apple Pay in Iceland, reports 9to5Mac. The company’s payment service launches today, so some users may have to wait until it shows up on their devices. Pay is also only available for users of two banks in the country. These banks are Arion and Landsbankinn.

