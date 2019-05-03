Burger King Real Meals Commercial Faces Strong Backlash

Burger King is catching flak from customers after releasing a new commercial for its “Real Meals.”

Source: Shutterstock

The Real Meals are an obvious jab from Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR ) Burger King at McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) Happy Meals. The company even says in its promo material for the Real Meals that “no one is happy all the time. and that’s ok.”

The new Real Meals from Burger King come in a variety of different options. This includes the Blue Meal, YAAAS Meal, Pissed Meal, Salty Meal and DGAF Meal. The special meals are only available at a select few BK locations in the U.S.

While Burger King notes that it teamed up with Mental Health America for the Real Meals promotion, that hasn’t stopped it from facing negative backlash from customers over the commercial. Here are some of the comments taking the company to task.

“Anxiety and Depression issues are among the most Googled things right now. Let’s capitalize on that! – Heartless Corporate Marketing Lizard-Man.”

“Depression…that’s how we’ll get the millennials!”

“Not sure if it’s actually helpful towards mental health in general to encourage people to literally eat their emotions.”

“hahahaha…idiocracy is nigh. This almost doesnt seem real. Am I dreaming?”

“..Instead of giving them courage to be happier, they will remind them precisely and clearly how bad they are feeling … ‘Great Idea’ Burger King”

You can check out the controversial Burger King commercial for yourself below.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.