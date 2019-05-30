Dollar Tree Earnings: DLTR Stock Surges Despite Lower Guidance

Dollar Tree earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have DLTR stock on its way up Thursday.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR ) reported earnings per share of $1.14 for the first quarter of the year. This is a drop from the company’s earnings per share of $1.19 from the same time last year. However, it was good news for DLTR stock by matching Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate for the quarter.

The Dollar Tree earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $267.90 million. This is better than the company’s net income of $160.50 million reported in the first quarter of 2018.

Dollar Tree earnings for the first quarter of the year has operating income coming in at $385.50 million. That’s down from the retail company’s operating income of $437.60 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue reported in the Dollar Tree earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $5.81 billion. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $5.55 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to DLTR stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $5.79 billion for the period.

Dollar Tree also updates its outlook for the full year of 2019 in its most recent earnings report. The company is now expecting earnings per share for the year to come in between $4.77 and $5.07. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $5.32 for the year.

DLTR stock was up 3% as of Thursday morning.

