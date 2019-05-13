We have compiled seven Doris Day movies for you to enjoy in honor of the late actress, who died earlier today.
Day died of pneumonia on Monday at age 97 following an impressive career that includes more than 40 acting credits, as well as plenty of soundtrack credits thanks to her musical talents. Here are seven Doris Day movies for you to watch in remembrance of the Cincinnati, Ohio native:
- Calamity Jane (1953): This movie follows the story of Jane, her saloon and her romance with a wild man.
- Love Me or Leave Me (1955): The flick follows the life of jazz singer Ruth Etting, who was married to gangster Marty Snyder.
- The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956): This classic Alfred Hitchcock title also starred James Stewart.
- Pillow Talk (1959): Day’s iconic career role was Pillow Talk, which follows the budding romance of a man and a woman who can’t stand each other.
- Lover Come Back (1961): This 1961 flick was another highlight for Day, who starred alongside Rock Hudson.
- Move Over, Darling (1963): This Michael Gordon movie sees a woman who is lost at sea for five years, then she returns right after her husband is remarried as she was thought to be dead.
- The Glass Bottom Boat (1966): One of Day’s last great classics was this movie, which sees Day play a woman who may or may not be a Russian spy.