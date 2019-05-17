Grumpy Cat reportedly died earlier this week following complications linked to a urinary tract infection.

The iconic social media feline succumbed to her illness on the arms of her “mommy” on Tuesday, according to her family. She was seven years old and provided the world with an endless source of amusement as her natural scowl was used to create memes that represent the grumpy side we all have inside of us.

Her real name was Tardar Sauce and she first rose to prominence about six years ago. In honor of Grumpy Cat, we have compiled six memes that best describe her essence to the world for you to share with your friends, family and followers on the social media platform of your choosing.

Check them out.

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat