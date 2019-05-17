Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / RIP Grumpy Cat: 6 Grumpy Cat Memes to Remember the Popular Feline

RIP Grumpy Cat: 6 Grumpy Cat Memes to Remember the Popular Feline

She died following complications from a UTI

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Grumpy Cat reportedly died earlier this week following complications linked to a urinary tract infection.

Grumpy Cat Memes
Source: Wikipedia

The iconic social media feline succumbed to her illness on the arms of her “mommy” on Tuesday, according to her family. She was seven years old and provided the world with an endless source of amusement as her natural scowl was used to create memes that represent the grumpy side we all have inside of us.

Her real name was Tardar Sauce and she first rose to prominence about six years ago. In honor of Grumpy Cat, we have compiled six memes that best describe her essence to the world for you to share with your friends, family and followers on the social media platform of your choosing.

Check them out.


Compare Brokers

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat Memes
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat
Source: deviantART

 


Compare Brokers

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat Memes
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat
Source: deviantART

 


Compare Brokers

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat
Source: deviantART

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/05/grumpy-cat-memes/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?