Gucci has stirred up quite a storm with an apparel item on its website that it is calling an ‘Indy Full Head Wrap,’ yet some see it as a culturally insensitive trendy turban that also happens to be selling at an outrageous price.

The fashion brand unveiled the new item, which has raised some concerns from members of the Sikh faith. The trendy turban is a whopping $800 (£625), which has resulted in the company being faced with even more criticism due to its desire to profit from a culturally insensitive product.

This isn’t the first time Gucci’s gotten into trouble this year from selling a problematic item as back in January, the company was pressured to pull a jumper that appeared to resemble blackface. That item seemed to mimic the theatrical makeup from minstrel shows that were mostly used by non-black performers to portray a caricature of a black person.

That jumper had a pitch black face with thick, red lips, much like the makeup in the aforementioned shows–the jumper was selling for $900 (£703), but the company took it down after facing backlash. The new item was found on Nordstrom’s website, which described the item as “a gorgeously crafted turban that will “turn heads while keeping you in comfort as well as trademark style.”

“This is beyond aggravating. Did someone at @gucci even bother to figure out what a dastaar (turban) means to Sikhs? Did it cross your minds to consider the history behind our identity? My people are discriminated against, even killed, for wearing a turban,” said one Twitter user, regarding the item.