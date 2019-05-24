What are your favorite Memorial Day quotes?

“Memorial Day isn’t just about honoring veterans, its honoring those who lost their lives. Veterans had the fortune of coming home. For us, that’s a reminder of when we come home we still have a responsibility to serve. It’s a continuation of service that honors our country and those who fell defending it.” -Pete Hegseth

“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” -Jeff Miller

“Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong.” -James Bryce

“These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor – and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.” -Michael N. Castle

“A man’s country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers, and woods, but it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.” -George William Curtis

“There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country.” -Nick Lampson

