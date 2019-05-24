Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / 10 Memorial Day Quotes to Honor Those Who Died in Service

10 Memorial Day Quotes to Honor Those Who Died in Service

"It's a continuation of service that honors our country and those who fell defending it."

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

What are your favorite Memorial Day quotes?

Memorial Day Quotes

We have compiled our 10 favorite ones in honor of those who died in service, defending our country without regard for their own lives due to their dedication to the safety of the United States of America. Browse through the next few slides to read these quotes and share them online via social media or directly to friends and family.

Check them out.


Compare Brokers

Memorial Day Quotes

Memorial Day Quotes
Source: Defense

  • “Memorial Day isn’t just about honoring veterans, its honoring those who lost their lives. Veterans had the fortune of coming home. For us, that’s a reminder of when we come home we still have a responsibility to serve. It’s a continuation of service that honors our country and those who fell defending it.” -Pete Hegseth
  • “The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” -Jeff Miller

 


Compare Brokers

Memorial Day Quotes

Memorial Day quotes
Source: Wikipedia

  • “Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong.” -James Bryce
  • “Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong.” -Robin Hayes

 


Compare Brokers

Memorial Day Quotes

Memorial Day Quotes
Source: Wikipedia

  • “These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor – and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.” -Michael N. Castle
  • “These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor – and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.” -Paul Tsongas

 


Compare Brokers

Memorial Day Quotes

Memorial Day Quotes
Source: YouTube

  • “A man’s country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers, and woods, but it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.” -George William Curtis
  • “There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country.” -Nick Lampson

 


Compare Brokers

Memorial Day Quotes

  • “On Memorial Day, I don’t want to only remember the combatants. There were also those who came out of the trenches as writers and poets, who started preaching peace, men and women who have made this world a kinder place to live.” -Eric Burdon
  • “Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.” -George Washington

 

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/05/memorial-day-quotes-5/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?