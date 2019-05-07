Welcome

Tuesday Apple Rumors: A New iOS 12.3 Beta Comes Out Today

AAPL has removed three dating apps from the App Store

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of a new beta release. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Tuesday Apple Rumors: A New iOS 12.3 Beta Comes Out TodayiOS 12.3 Beta: There’s a new version of the iOS 12.3 beta coming out sometime today, reports MacRumors. This new beta will only be for developers. However, the public iOS 12.3 beta will likely get an update in the next couple of days. This new beta will mark the fifth version of iOS 12.3 send to to developers. The beta gives users access to the new TV app before it launches to the general public.

Dating Apps: Apple is cracking down on dating apps in the App Store, 9to5Mac notes. These apps were taken down at the requests of the Federal Trade Commission. The reason for their removal was allowing kids under the age of 13 to sign up for their services. All three of these dating apps comes from Ukraine developer Wildec. These three dating apps were Meet24, FastMeet and Meet4U.

Project Titian: A new patent may detail a possible system for Project Titan, reports AppleInsider. This patent details a processing system that may allow for a vehicle’s self-driving system to be more efficient. The patent calls this a “Confidence” system. It allows the autonomous vehicle to more quickly come up with maps for terrain around it, which in turn makes for quicker decisions. It would also require less processing power than other systems.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
