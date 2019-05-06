One Ring Robocall Scam: 12 Things to Know About the FCC Warning

There’s a new warning from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over a One Ring robocall scam.

Here’s what you need to know about the One Ring robocall scam.

The One Ring robocall scam has victims receiving short calls that typically only last for one ring.

This is where the robocall scam gets its name from.

The machine behind the robocall hangs up after just a single ring in an effort to get the victim to call that number back.

The One Ring robocall scam may also include multiple short calls from the same number.

There’s also the possibility that a voice mail will be left that tries to trick the person into calling back.

Another part of the scam to keep an eye out for is spoofing.

This occurs when the person making the call hides their phone number by making it look like a local number.

The problem is that these numbers are typically international.

That means that anyone that returns calls to these numbers may face service charges for making international calls.

There may also be an additional per-minute service fee that customers may have to pay.

These additional fees can show up on the person’s phone bill as a “premium” service.

The FCC is warning anyone that receives these types of calls to not answer or return them.

You can learn more about the One Ring robocall scam and the FCC’s warning by following this link.

