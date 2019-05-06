The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS ) reported its quarterly earnings results after hours today, bringing in a profit that increased more than 200% when compared to the company’s results during the same period a year ago, yet MOS stock declined late on Monday.

The Plymouth, Minn.-based phosphate and potash miner said that for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, it brought in earnings of $131 million, which is about 211.9% higher than its net income of $42 million during the same period in its fiscal 2018. This tallied up to 34 cents per share versus 11 cents per share a year ago.

The Mosaic Company’s revenue amounted to $1.9 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA was $430 million, or 25 cents per share, topping the $399 million, or 20 cents per share from the year-ago quarter by 7.8%. Higher costs negatively impacted all of the company’s businesses, which includes costs linked with impacts of weather in North America, as well as regulatory changes in brazil.

The business’ costs related to maintenance and down time negatively impacted gross margin by $77 million, compared to $37 million in the year-ago quarter. The Mosaic Company revised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2 billion to $2.3 billion, as well as its adjusted earnings outlook to $1.50 to $2 per share.

“Mosaic overcame weather and regulatory changes to deliver solid results. We expect our resilient and strong business to generate good results this year and across the business cycle,” said Joc O’Rourke, President and CEO.

MOS stock is down about 2.1% after hours today, while shares had slid about 1.4% during regular trading hours.