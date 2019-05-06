Tyson Foods Earnings: TSN Stock Up on Q2 Results

Tyson Foods earnings for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 have TSN stock up on Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN ) reported earnings per share of $1.20 for its fiscal second quarter of the year. This is a drop from the company’s earnings per share of $1.27 from the same time last year. However, it was still good news for TSN stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.14 for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Tyson Foods earnings release for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 comes in at $430.00 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $316 million reported in its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

The Tyson Foods earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of the year also includes operating income of $635 million. That’s up from the company’s operating income of $494 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Tyson Foods earnings for its fiscal second quarter of the year have revenue coming in at $10.44 billion. This is better than the company’s revenue of $9.77 billion reported in its fiscal second quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to TSN stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $10.28 billion for the period.

The most recent Tyson Foods earnings report has the company maintaining its outlook for its fiscal full year of 2019. This has the company expecting earnings per share between $5.75 and $6.10 for the year. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $5.93 in fiscal 2019.

TSN stock was up 2% as of Monday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.