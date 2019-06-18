In the latest AI news, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has partnered up with Volvo in order to develop the next generation in self-driving vehicles in the form of autonomous commercial trucks and industrial service vehicles.

Source: Nvidia

The partnership among the two companies will use Nvidia’s Drive artificial intelligence platform, which combines processing data from sensors, perception systems, localization, mapping and path prediction, as well as planning. Volvo has already developed some freight vehicles with autonomous technology in early service, but these are only being deployed in very controlled environments and operate in a supervised manner at the Swedish port of Gothenburg.

Nvidia and Volvo decided to team up in order to help test and deploy a number of autonomous vehicles with AI decision-making features on board, while also ensuring that these commercial vehicles are able to operate on their own on public roads and highways.

The two businesses are making the move for more than just transporting freight as they are hoping to build autonomous systems and vehicles capable of handling garbage and recycling pickup. Plus, they are aiming to create vehicles that can operate on construction sites, at mines, as well as in the forestry industry.

Nvidia revealed on its blog that the solution will help to address increasing demand for global shipping, which has been driven by a higher demand for consumer package delivery.

NVDA stock is up 5.7% on Tuesday.