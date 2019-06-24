Monday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch in September

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the next MacBook Pro is coming out. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2019 MacBook Pro: A new rumor claims that Apple will release the next MacBook Pro later this year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release a 16-inch version of the MacBook Pro during September. The rumor claims that this version of the MacBook Pro will be sporting an LCD screen with a resolution of 3,072×1,920 pixels. Previous rumors have also claimed a 16-inch MacBook Pro is coming sometime this year.

iPhone 11 Max Case: A new case for the iPhone 11 Max may give us some clues about the device, AppleInsider notes. Starting off, this case has the cutout for the triple-lens rear camera that rumors have been going on about. Another point to note about the case is the hole for charging. If this casemaker has their facts straight, then it looks like Apple is going to continue to use the Lightning connector for the iPhone line.

New Betas: There are new public betas available for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, reports 9to5Mac. This marks the first time that these new operating systems have been made available to public beta testers. These will be major updates, which means loads of more features. One of the new features worth mentioning is Dark Mode for iOS 13. These new betas come out sooner than expected. AAPL wasn’t originally planning to send them out to the public until next month.

