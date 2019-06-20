Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of credit card tests. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Credit Card: Apple is expanding the test of its credit cards to include more employees, reports Bloomberg. The company is now allowing its retail employees to give the credit card a whirl before its official launch. Tests of the credit card were already underway with the help of AAPL’s corporate employees. This new credit card is in partnership with Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) and will likely launch in the U.S. sometime this summer.

MacBook Pro Recall: AAPL is recalling some versions of the MacBook Pro over possible defective batteries, 9to5Mac notes. This recall affects 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops sold between September 2015 and February 2017. AAPL claims that the reason for this recall is that the batteries in the laptops can overheat. It notes that this can make them a safety risk for the owner.

Trump Tariffs: Apple is trying to avoid President Donald Trump’s tariffs on its devices, reports AppleInsider. The company sent out a letter requesting that its products not be included in the trade war with China. The company argues that doing so will result in its global competitors gaining an unfair advantage over it. There’s been talk that AAPL may choose to move creation of its products out of China to avoid the tariffs. However, this could take years to complete.

