Friday Apple Rumors: iOS 13 Helps Filter Spam Calls

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new feature coming in iOS 13. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

iOS 13 Spam Calls: AAPL is going to help reduce spam calls with iOS 13, reports MacRumors. A new feature in iOS 13 allows users to silence calls from unknown numbers. This instead has the smartphone sending these calls straight to voicemail. This can help users reduce the number of spam calls they receive, while still being able to get voicemails from sources they may actually want to talk to.

iPhone Crypto: Apple is adding support for cryptographic operations to its smartphones, BGR notes. This comes in the form of the company’s new CryptoKit. This allows developers to put crypto support in their apps. It’s unknown how exactly developers will use this, or what all plans AAPL may have for it. What it does mean is we might start seeing crypto wallets for virtual currencies come to the iPhone.

Summer Camp: AAPL is preparing for its yearly summer camp, reports AppleInsider. The tech company is going to be opening up reservations for the event on June 17. These summer camps act as a way for kids to learn about coding, art design and more. This has kids sitting down for 90 minutes three different times to learn about these things. It’s still unknown what options will be available this year.

