Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Isn’t Completely Killing iTunes

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iTunes not being killed off. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iTunes Death: Apple isn’t planning to completely kill iTunes off just yet, reports MacRumors. The company is getting rid of iTunes on Mac devices. In place of it are separate apps that will handle the different functions previously belonging to iTunes. However, there is still one place that iTunes will live. Anyone using Windows will still have access to iTunes even after it is no longer running on Macs. That’s nice for Windows users, but we still don’t know how much support it will get after the Mac version dies.

Tag Tracking: More hints concerning Apple’s Tag tracking system are showing up, 9to5Mac notes. The hints about the app appear in the new beta for iOS 13. This beta makes mention of “Tag1,1.” This would appear to be a service that let’s customers track other devices with their iPhone. This type of feature is already available for AirPods.

iOS 13 Support: Apple’s iOS 13 update will be available on a plethora of devices, reports BGR. The devices that will be compatible with iOS 13 include the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, the iPhone SE and the seventh-generation iPod Touch. AAPL is launching a separate operating system called iPadOS that will handle its tablets.

