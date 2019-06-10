Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Leaks Mac Pro 2019 Release Window

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the new Mac Pro will come out. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Mac Pro 2019: Apple accidentally leaked when the new Mac Pro will be coming out, reports MacRumors. The company originally said the new computer would come out sometime this fall during WWDC 2019. However, after the conference it updated its website to list the Mac Pro as coming out in September. Another update to the website after this changes the release window back to fall. This also applies to the Pro Display XDR.

iOS 12.3.2: Apple is releasing iOS 12.3.2 to fix an bug, 9to5Mac notes. The tech company’s newest update is only available on the iPhone 8 Plus. This is because it was specifically designed to fix an error on the device. The issue has to do with the device’s camera not using the depth effect when capturing images in portrait mode.

Club Collection: A new collection of colors are coming for the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, reports AppleInsider. This new selection of colors is called the “Club Collection.” These new color options will bring a different mix to customers. That includes a red and navy blue option, a navy and cream option, a white and red option, and a yellow and cyan option. These new colors options are coming out June 12 and will cost $199.95 each.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.