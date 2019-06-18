Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch to Get Standalone Update Support

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new Watch feature. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Watch Update: A new feature will allow the Apple Watch to update on its own, reports AppleInsider. Hints of this new feature are showing up in the beta versions of watchOS 6. Unfortunately, there is still a requirement to accept terms and conditions on a paired iPhone. However, this is a sign on the device coming closer to standing more on its own. That makes sense with AAPL planning to launch an App Store just for the Watch.

Beddit Beta: Apple’s Beddit is offering a beta to help develop its devices, MacRumors notes. This new beta from the company is going to let owners of its Beddit 3.5 product test out new features before they get a public release. Requirements for the beta include living in the U.S., only using the device in the U.S., and being between the ages of 22 and 75.

Dr. Mario World: Owners of an iOS device are going to get something new to play next month, reports 9to5Mac. Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) is releasing its Dr. Mario World app on July 10. The game is free to play, but does include in-app purchases. It is based on the Dr. Mario puzzle game that came out back in the 1990s. An Android version of the app will also launch alongside the iOS version.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.