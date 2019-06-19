Barnes & Noble Earnings: 10 Things for BKS Stock Investors to Know About Q4

Barnes & Noble earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 are now out.
Here’s some highlights for investors from the most recent Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) earnings report.
- The Barnes & Noble earnings report includes losses per share of 26 cents.
- This isn’t as bad as the company’s losses per share of 29 cents from the same time last year.
- However, it still isn’t good news for BKS stock with Wall Street expecting losses per share of 22 cents for the period.
- Barnes & Noble earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year also has revenue coming in at $755.43 million.
- This is down from the book retailer’s revenue of $786.07 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.
- It also isn’t anything that investors in BKS stock want to hear about; with analysts expecting revenue of $764.87 million for the quarter.
- Net loss reported in the Barnes & Noble earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 comes in at $18.73 million.
- The company’s net loss reported during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 was $21.07 million.
- Operating loss reported in the Barnes & Noble earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year is $19.74 million.
- This is an improvement over the company’s operating loss of $25.54 million reported during the same period of the year prior.
You can follow this link to check out the full Barnes & Noble earnings report for yourself.
BKS stock was down slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.