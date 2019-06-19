Barnes & Noble Earnings: 10 Things for BKS Stock Investors to Know About Q4

Barnes & Noble earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 are now out.

Here’s some highlights for investors from the most recent Barnes & Noble (NYSE: BKS ) earnings report.

The Barnes & Noble earnings report includes losses per share of 26 cents.

This isn’t as bad as the company’s losses per share of 29 cents from the same time last year.

However, it still isn’t good news for BKS stock with Wall Street expecting losses per share of 22 cents for the period.

Barnes & Noble earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year also has revenue coming in at $755.43 million.

This is down from the book retailer’s revenue of $786.07 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.

It also isn’t anything that investors in BKS stock want to hear about; with analysts expecting revenue of $764.87 million for the quarter.

Net loss reported in the Barnes & Noble earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 comes in at $18.73 million.

The company’s net loss reported during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 was $21.07 million.

Operating loss reported in the Barnes & Noble earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year is $19.74 million.

This is an improvement over the company’s operating loss of $25.54 million reported during the same period of the year prior.

You can follow this link to check out the full Barnes & Noble earnings report for yourself.

BKS stock was down slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.