Barnes & Noble Earnings: 10 Things for BKS Stock Investors to Know About Q4

BKS didn't do so well in Q4

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 19, 2019, 1:40 pm EDT

Barnes & Noble earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 are now out.

Here’s some highlights for investors from the most recent Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) earnings report.

  • The Barnes & Noble earnings report includes losses per share of 26 cents.
  • This isn’t as bad as the company’s losses per share of 29 cents from the same time last year.
  • However, it still isn’t good news for BKS stock with Wall Street expecting losses per share of 22 cents for the period.
  • Barnes & Noble earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year also has revenue coming in at $755.43 million.
  • This is down from the book retailer’s revenue of $786.07 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.
  • It also isn’t anything that investors in BKS stock want to hear about; with analysts expecting revenue of $764.87 million for the quarter.
  • Net loss reported in the Barnes & Noble earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 comes in at $18.73 million.
  • The company’s net loss reported during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 was $21.07 million.
  • Operating loss reported in the Barnes & Noble earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year is $19.74 million.
  • This is an improvement over the company’s operating loss of $25.54 million reported during the same period of the year prior.

You can follow this link to check out the full Barnes & Noble earnings report for yourself.

BKS stock was down slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

