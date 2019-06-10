Bear Market 2020

Brian Hunt here — CEO of InvestorPlace. I want you to ask yourself a question. If the stock market dropped 41% this year, what would you do? Most investors don’t have the answer to this question. While we spend vast amounts of time and money insuring things like cars and jewelry, most folks go their whole lives without thinking for one second about insuring their wealth … their financial security. This lack of “wealth insurance” is one of the biggest financial mistakes in America. It’s a retirement killer. A quick tour of American history shows how this is the case. From 1900 to 2010, we had the Great Depression, two world wars, the runaway inflation of the 1970s, the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s, the 2000-’02 dot-com crash, and the 2007-’08 financial crisis — and more than 30 more “run-of-the-mill” bear markets along the way. This is where wealth insurance comes in. And for my money, there’s nobody better than Eric Fry to educate you on financial risk and show you how to insure yourself against it. You may know Eric as the editor of The Speculator — one of our premium trading services. A couple of weeks ago, you’ll recall, Jeff told you about Eric showed his readers how to bet against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s share price in order to make, so far, 131% gains. But Eric is a lot more than a high-flying trader. He’s a longtime investing expert, former hedge fund manager, and author with a legendary status in the financial industry. He has founded his own investment management firm and served as a partner in several others. Thanks to that extensive experience, Eric has a knack for showing investors how to survive — and thrive — during the down times. For example … • He predicted the dot-com crash of the early 2000s — and showed investors how to make 13-times their money not once, but twice, in the aftermath. • He predicted the housing crisis of 2008 … publicly stated that Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and General Motors would all go bankrupt (they did) … and even showed properly prepared investors their way to 300% gains. • He told investors to buy resource stocks amid that crisis, and they went up as high as 914%. • He urged investors to buy gold in 2001 as a hedge against a weakening U.S. dollar. Gold soared more than 500% in the years that followed. Once again … there’s nobody better than Eric Fry to educate you on financial risk and show you how to insure yourself against it. That’s why I’ve decided to “up the ante” with Eric — and started publishing Fry’s Investment Report, his monthly guide to making your fortune from the globe’s biggest profit opportunities. And it’s why I charged Eric with producing Bear Market 2020: The Survival Blueprint. Part “diary” and part “owner’s manual,” this book will take you by the hand and walk you, step-by-step, through the simple strategies that will help you and your family navigate America’s next bear market. Full of hard-won knowledge and tactics that Eric has tested in the bloody trenches of firsthand investing, this book is the ultimate resource for helping you craft a bear market survival blueprint that’s right for you. But you don’t have to take my word for it. Over the next few weeks, InvestorPlace Digest is going to be running some excerpts from Bear Market 2020 and Fry’s Investment Report. Today we’re starting out with some very valuable info from the book’s intro. I hope you’ll enjoy it. Thanks, Brian Hunt