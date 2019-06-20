Carnival Earnings: CCL Stock Sinks on Soggy Outlook

Carnival earnings for the second quarter of 2019 have CCL stock falling on Thursday.

The bad news for Carnival (NYSE: CCL ) comes from its outlook for the full year of 2019. The company says that there are several headwinds it is facing that are hurting its outlook. Among these is a change in stance from the U.S. government on travel to Cuba.

Due to this and other factors, the Carnival earnings report for the second quarter of the year includes a new outlook. The company says that it is now expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $4.25 to $4.35.

That new outlook for 2019 is below the company’s previous earnings per share guidance of $4.35 to $4.55. It also comes as a blow to CCL stock by easily sitting below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $4.54 for the full year of 2019.

“Over the past five years we have demonstrated our ability to overcome multiple headwinds and deliver strong operational improvement,” Arnold Donald, President and CEO of Carnival, said in a statement. “This year our growth has been hampered by a confluence of events, which we are focused on mitigating.”

The poor outlook drags down an already mixed Carnival earnings report. This includes earnings per share for the second quarter coming in at 66 cents. Revenue was also sitting at $4.48 billion for the period. Wall Street’s earnings per share and revenue estimates for the period were 61 cents and $4.53 billion for the quarter.

CCL stock was down 9% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.