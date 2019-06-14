Welcome

Chewy IPO: 14 Things for Investors to Know

The stock is trading on the NYSE under the ticker 'CHWY'

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 14, 2019, 11:43 am EDT

The Chewy IPO is underway!

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Chewy IPO.

  • The company is trading shares of its Class A stock on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • The ticker for the stock is “CHWY.”
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) will be running its IPO starting today and lasting until June 18, 2019.
  • The Chewy IPO has the company offering up 46.50 million shares of its Class A common stock.
  • The company is pricing these shares at $22.00 each during the IPO.
  • That has the value of the IPO sitting at $1.023 billion.
  • There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters of the IPO to buy additional shares.
  • This leaves 6.975 million shares available to underwriters of the deal.
  • That represents a value of $153.45 million.
  • With that in mind, the Chewy IPO could reach a total value of $1,176,450,000.
  • Allen & Company, J.P. Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering.
  • BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, BC Partners Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as joint bookrunning managers for the IPO.
  • Nomura Securities International, Raymond James & Associates and William Blair & Company are acting as co-managers for the IPO.
  • Chewy is the online business of private pet store PetSmart.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Chewy IPO.

CHWY stock was up 68% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

