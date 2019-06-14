Chewy IPO: 14 Things for Investors to Know

The Chewy IPO is underway!

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Chewy IPO.

The company is trading shares of its Class A stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

The ticker for the stock is “CHWY.”

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY

(NYSE: The Chewy IPO has the company offering up 46.50 million shares of its Class A common stock.

The company is pricing these shares at $22.00 each during the IPO.

That has the value of the IPO sitting at $1.023 billion.

There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters of the IPO to buy additional shares.

This leaves 6.975 million shares available to underwriters of the deal.

That represents a value of $153.45 million.

With that in mind, the Chewy IPO could reach a total value of $1,176,450,000.

Allen & Company, J.P. Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, BC Partners Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as joint bookrunning managers for the IPO.

Nomura Securities International, Raymond James & Associates and William Blair & Company are acting as co-managers for the IPO.

Chewy is the online business of private pet store PetSmart.

CHWY stock was up 68% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.