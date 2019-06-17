Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) announced that it will soon be offering driverless pizza delivery to residents of Houston, Texas later this year.

The Ann Arbor, Mich.-based restaurant chain unveiled a partnership with Nuro — a startup that makes self-driving, custom-built robot cars — to offer driverless pizza delivery in Houston, per a statement from both businesses on Monday. Select residents of the Texas town will be able to experience the groundbreaking delivery offering if they place an order online.

Nuro was created by two former members of Google’s self-driving team, and the company has been actively using a fleet of R1 robot cars to deliver groceries to residents of Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as Houston. If the Domino’s driverless pizza delivery pilot goes according to plan, the businesses will likely expand the move to other markets in the future.

Japanese tech business SoftBank recently helped out Nuro with a $1 billion investment that’s allowed the self-driving robot car maker to expand its scope and activities. The investment proved to be a massive vote of confidence for a startup in the self-driving space that had yet to really make its mark.

Nuro was founded in 2016 and its self-driving car ambitions are more geared towards food delivery over transporting people. The company is one of the only companies able to operate fully driverless vehicles on public roads at the moment.