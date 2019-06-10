Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / 6 Father’s Day Memes to Post on Social Media in 2019

6 Father’s Day Memes to Post on Social Media in 2019

How will you be spending the holiday?

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

What are some of the Father’s Day memes that you have encountered over the years and saved on your ever-growing meme folder?

Father's Day Memes
Source: Flickr

We’re not saying we have a meme folder ourselves, but we’re also not saying we don’t–either way, we are bringing you memes to commemorate this year’s upcoming Father’s Day. The day is usually celebrated in the U.S. on the third Sunday of June, which means you can enjoy it on Sunday, June 16 this year.

Our selection includes six memes that we think you’ll enjoy, and, most importantly, so will your father, grandfather, uncle or other significant male figure. Browse through the next few slides to check them out, pick your favorite and pass it along.

Have the best of Father’s Day!


Compare Brokers

Happy Father’s Day

Father's Day
Source: Up Next

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Father’s Day

Happy Father's Day
Source: Up Next

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Father’s Day

Father's Day Memes
Source: Up Next

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Father’s Day

Father's Day
Source: Up Next

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Father’s Day

Father's Day Memes
Source:

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Father’s Day

Father's Day Memes
Source: Up Next

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/06/fathers-day-memes/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?