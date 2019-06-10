What are some of the Father’s Day memes that you have encountered over the years and saved on your ever-growing meme folder?

We’re not saying we have a meme folder ourselves, but we’re also not saying we don’t–either way, we are bringing you memes to commemorate this year’s upcoming Father’s Day. The day is usually celebrated in the U.S. on the third Sunday of June, which means you can enjoy it on Sunday, June 16 this year.

Our selection includes six memes that we think you’ll enjoy, and, most importantly, so will your father, grandfather, uncle or other significant male figure. Browse through the next few slides to check them out, pick your favorite and pass it along.

Have the best of Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day