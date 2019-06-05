Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results late today, bringing in results that were largely underwhelming as despite in-line earnings, revenue and comps failed to meet expectations, playing a role in pushing FIVE stock down after the bell.

The discount stores chain said that for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, it brought in earnings of 35 cents per share, which was flat compared to the year-ago quarter. The figure was also in line with the Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings of 35 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Five Below added that it brought in revenue of $364.8 million for the period, which was below the Wall Street outlook of $366 million, which would’ve marked a 23% gain year-over-year. Same-store sales were up roughly 3.1% when compared to the year-ago quarter, missing the Consensus Metrix forecast of same-store sales, which were slated to surge 3.8%.

For its second quarter of the fiscal year, the business projects earnings of 48 cents to 51 cents per share, in line with the consensus guidance of 50 cents per share. Five Below says its revenue is slated to be between $417 million and $422 million, while Wall Street sees this figure at $422 million.

The company sees its comp sales gaining 2% to 3% during the second quarter.

FIVE stock is dipping roughly 0.9% after the bell today following the company’s mixed quarterly earnings results that were mostly below what Wall Street called for in its consensus estimate. Shares had been down about 2.8% during regular trading hours Wednesday.