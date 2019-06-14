In the latest Fortnite news, we are shedding light on how you can find Trog’s ice cave in the game.

Trog is the snow monster that everyone loves that was first made available to you at Tier 71 of the Season 7 Battle Pass. Now, for the Fortbyte 49, you can pay his home a visit, which can be found in the game’s snow biome, which is located in the southwestern portion of the massive map.

The location is just west of Happy Hamlet and south of two of the ski houses located near Frosty Flights. You can access it from above, where the yellow circle is on the map, or below, which is southwest of that location. Once you do get in there, you can find the Fortbyte next to the Teddy Bear, which is located right in the center of the cave.

In order to add the Fortbyte to your collection, all you have to do is interact with it. This means that you don’t need any special skin, emote or spray to access it. Have fun hunting the item and hopefully you’ll be able to find it.

As of March 2019, Fortnite has surpassed the mark of 250 million registered users on the game, which has become an online phenomenon. In November 2018, this number had just reached the mark of 200 million.