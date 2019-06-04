How do free Chipotle (NYSE: CMG ) burritos sound?

The Mexican burrito chain announced a special deal that will take place on Tuesday, June 4, which is Nurse Appreciation Day. The deal consists of a buy one, get one free promotion for all nurses who show up to their local Chipotle location with a work ID to prove they are indeed a nurse.

The deal will provide you with a free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos when you buy another entree at regular price today. The move applied only to nurses today and it comes roughly one month after National Nurses Week 2019, which saw plenty of big restaurants offer freebies and deals to nurses.

Chipotle is offering the free burritos deal to all types of nurses, which include RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN and CNA professionals. The company adds that the promotion is available only for those who show up in store as online and mobile orders will not garner you the buy one, get one free option.

There are other opportunities to get free burritos throughout the month of June as the burrito chain unveiled that it would be giving away thousands of these treats throughout the 2019 NBA Finals. The event is stacking up the reigning back-to-back champions Golden State Warriors against first-timers Toronto Raptors, who are tied 1-1 in the seven-game series.

CMG stock is up about 1.9% on Tuesday following the news.