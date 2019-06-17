5 Gloria Vanderbilt Quotes to Remember the Iconic Fashion Designer

Gloria Vanderbilt has passed away at the age of 95 and InvestorPlace is remembering her with a collection of quotes.

Gloria Vanderbilt’s death comes after being diagnosed with an advanced form of stomach cancer earlier this month. News of her passing was shared by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who is also her son.

Cooper has this to say about his mother when speaking to CNN.

“Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms. She was a painter, a writer and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. “She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you: She was the youngest person they knew — the coolest and most modern.”

Gloria Vanderbilt wore many different hats during her life. She is the author of several books, created iconic looks as a fashion designer, worked as a model and also spent some of her life as an actor.

You can find a collection of quotes from Gloria Vanderbilt below. Feel free to share them on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and any other forms of social media.

Gloria Vanderbilt Quotes

