There’s a new line of Kim Kardashian shapewear out now that comes in a number of sizes and shades.
Here are seven things to know about the celebrity’s new Kimono brand:
- Kardashian announced on Tuesday that she is rolling out her own line of shapewear, which is called Kimono.
- It’s been in the works over the course of the last year.
- A news release revealed that the reality personality’s line of “shape-enhancing underwear” will be made available next month.
- It will come in sizes that will range from XXS to 4XL, and it will be available in nine shades. However, there is no information about the product’s pricing.
- “I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years,” Kardashian wrote as she captioned images of the products on Twitter, which include bras, singlets, shorts and briefs. “Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.”
- “I would always cut up my shapeware to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this,” Kim added in the news release.
- The reality personality also said on Twitter that her husband and business partner Kanye West is the man responsible for designing and drawing the logo for the shapewear line.