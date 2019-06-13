In the latest legal marijuana news, the state of Nevada has now banned employers from refusing to hire workers if they fail drug tests for weed.

Source: Shutterstock

The law will be in effect starting in 2020, stating that the state’s employers will no longer be able to not hire a job applicant for failing a marijuana screening test, which makes Nevada the first state to pass such a law. “It is unlawful for any employer in this State to fail or refuse to hire a prospective employee because the prospective employee submitted to a screening test and the results of the screening test indicate the presence of marijuana,” states the law, which was signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on June 5.

The law does have some exceptions as it does not apply to certain roles, including firefighters, EMTs, employees who operate a motor vehicle, as well as others that are determined by the employer to adversely affect the safety of others. The law states that if an employer requires a new hire to take a drug screening test, then the new employee also has the right to submit to an additional screening test to rebut the results, per the law.

The employer must then accept the follow-up test, according to the law. “As our legal cannabis industry continues to flourish, it’s important to ensure that the door of economic opportunity remains open for all Nevadans,” Gov. Sisolak said.

“That’s why I was proud to sign AB132 into law, which contains common-sense exceptions for public safety and transportation professionals,” he added.